Vijay Sales Apple days are back. The offline electronics major is offering deals and discounts on various Apple devices such as iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 , and iPhone 11. Apart from iPhones, Macbook Pro is also available on discount at Vijay Sales across the country. This is also to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day. You can also shop online on the company’s website. Started today, the sale will go on till February 14.

Vijay Sales has announced “Share the Love with Apple at Vijay Sales" campaign, and consumers looking out for gifting options can avail of the best deals on all Apple products across its 110+ retail outlets.

Under its sale campaign, Vijay Sales has announced special pricing on the recently launched iPhone 13. Consumers can own it at an effective price of just ₹58,263 and here’s how:

The iPhone 13 which is usually priced at ₹79, 900 is being offered at a deal price of ₹71,561 plus cash back of Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, and Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to Rs. 22,339 and the effective price of the iPhone 13 to just ₹57,561.

View Full Image Vijay Sales is offering discounts on Macbook Pro.

On Apple MacBooks, there are discounts being offered with effective pricing starting at Rs. 69,861 for MacBook Air with M1 chip and Rs, 95,942 for the MacBook Pro with M1 chip which includes cash back, exchange amount plus the exchange bonus

It will be offering special pricing on the Series 7 watch, Airpods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, iPads, Watches &Home Pod Mini.

In the mobiles category, iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 66,263; iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1, 09,852; iPhone 11 starts from ₹44, 152 and iPhone 12 starts from ₹56,287.

In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77, 861; MacBook Pro with M1 Chip starts at Rs. 1, 03,942; and the MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1, 77, 104. Additionally, consumers going in for exchange can avail additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5000, if their old laptops carry a minimum exchange value of Rs. 3,000.

In the iPad category, effective price for iPad Air 4th Gen starts at Rs. 50, 900.

In the wearables, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at an effective price of Rs. 37, 290; Apple Watch SE starts at an effective price of Rs. 27, 900.

In the audio category, effective pricing for AirPods 2nd Gen will be Rs. 10, 990; AirPods 3rd Gen will be Rs. 16, 500; AirPods Pro will be Rs. 18, 990, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging will be Rs. 21, 500.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.