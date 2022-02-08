Vijay Sales Love with Apple sale is back. Get iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Macbook Pro

The iPhone 13 which is usually priced at ₹79, 900 is being offered at a deal price of ₹71,561 plus cash back of Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, and Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to Rs. 22,339 and the effective price of the iPhone 13 to just ₹57,561.