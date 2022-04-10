Vijay Sales offering 53% off on this Wi-Fi inverter AC. Offer ends tonight

Vijay Sales, India’s leading electronics retail chain, has announced a massive discount on the Whirlpool 3D Cool Ultra NXT + WI-FI air conditioner. Only for today, Vijay Sales is selling this model at a price tag of just ₹33,990 at its stores and on the website. Compared to its usual selling price, Vijay Sales is offering a heavy discount of 53% on this model. Under finance, the air conditioner will be priced at ₹34,990 at stores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}