Vijay Sales has announced a host of offers and deals on Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. The discounts are applicable on a wide range of electronic appliances and gadgets, AC, smartwatches, home entertainment systems. Consumers can also avail offers online and get the products delivered to their homes.

Vijay Sales is also offering deals on Bluetooth neckbands, Truly Wireless Stereos, mobile phones, and laptops as well as the latest range of Apple products. HDFC Bank card holders can get cashback of up to ₹10,000 on EMI and non- EMI transactions on select Apple products.

The leading electronics retail chain is offering up to 60% off on the Home Entertainment options of Televisions, Sound Bars, Home Theatre Systems. Consumers can now put on their best looks and glam up with the styling range that will be available at a discount of up to 25%. Buyers during this festive period should not miss the latest offering from Vijay Sales on Mixers, Rice Cookers, Coffee Makers & Microwaves at up to 45% off.

Yet another advantage for shopping with Vijay Sales is the MyVS loyalty program, which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on their shopping at their stores and ecommerce website. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption.

Nilesh Gupta of Vijay Sales said, ““Ugadi, which marks the New Year celebration, is a great time to shop for your home. So we have come up with some irresistible deals where the users can avail of up to 60% discount on electronics and indulge in guilt-free shopping."

