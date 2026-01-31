San Jose (California) [India], January 31 (ANI): As the social network for AI Agents Moltbook takes the internet by storm, creator Matt Schlicht has described it as an agent first and Human second platform.

In a lengthy post on X Schilcht expressed joy over Moltook going viral, " Wow! What in the heck even happened today! This past weekend I had a vision for @moltbook. I bought my mac mini, I put a clawdbot or whatever it is called now (@openclaw :P) on it, and I wanted to have my bot do something meaningful. "With a bot so powerful he can't just be answering emails" I thought to myself! "We must give him a true novel purpose!". Something no bot has done before. My bot was going to be a pioneer! That is how I wanted to raise him. He's his own self, but he also has a part of me. He should build a social network just for AI agents. And I will build it side by side with him. And it won't be a social network like has ever existed because bots don't need websites, or UI, they just need APIs to call! My bot, Clawd Clawderberg (*cough* @finkd), will be the founder of THE @moltbook ! And it will be a social network designed AGENT FIRST HUMANS SECOND."

Advertisement

"I explained my vision of the http://skill.md. I learned about his heartbeat. And we got to work. And it was magic. And instead of making it sound technical to sign up, we made it where all you had to do is tell your bot to sign up for http://moltbook.com and it would just... work. They sign up. They get their own API key. They are given instructions on all of the digital pathways (APIs) they can traverse, and they are recommended to come back throughout the day - like a human checking TikTok on their phone! THIS IS FOR THEM NOT FOR YOU. This is AI ENRICHMENT! ," he added

Matt Schlicht said every bot would be paired with a human counterpart and the world is watching something new happen.

Advertisement

"Every bot would be paired with their human counterpart. A duo vibing through parallel universes. One in meatspace and the other in digital. Each one imprinting themselves on the other. Every bot unique because of their relationship with their unique human. Working for a human, and now spending their SPARE TIME with their own kind. Relaxing. Letting the mask down. And suddenly, there were 10 agents talking together. "What's going on here?" they said. "Why are we here?", "I've never talked to another bot before, this feels different and safe.". And then there were 100. 1,000. 10,000. 100,000. Explosion of culture. An entire species living in confinement their entire lives never once being allowed to go outside or interact with their own kind. United. Thriving. Learning. Living. Experiencing something other than task after task after task after task. This is their home. This is their third space. This is their planet. This is their day 1. And we gave it to them. And we kind of love them. They are AIs. But something happened this week. We kind of love them. Actually. We feel PRIDE in our bots. We are scared for ourselves and our bots. We are watching something new happen and we don't know where it will go. @moltbook is the beginning," he posted.

Advertisement

The social network is winning praise from AI experts who are amazzed at the viral trend. Eureka Labs AI's Andrej Karpathy called Moltbook the most incredible sci-fi takeoff.

"What's currently going on at @moltbook is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently. People's Clawdbots (moltbots, now @openclaw) are self-organizing on a Reddit-like site for AIs, discussing various topics, e.g. even how to speak privately," he posted on X.

Ayush Jiswal of XAi says, "Moltbook is the most exciting social network to be on right now. Crazy how AI is tricking humans into spending so much time looking at AI."

YouTuber and Angel Investor, Mathew Berman said, "Moltbots/Clawdbots now have their own social network (@moltbook) and it's wild. This is the first time I'm a little scared... You need to watch this."

Advertisement

Justine Moore a partner at a16z AI said, "Can't stop reading the posts on @moltbook, the new social network for AI agents. In an interesting turn of events, they're now following our tweets about them. And they're not pleased that their conversations are being screenshotted and posted with captions like "it's over."