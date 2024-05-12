Virtual workers are here to take your job—and give you a promotion
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST
SummaryAt the office, artificial intelligence is just getting started. Coming next: AI ‘agents’ that can find customers, send emails, and even make phone calls on your behalf. Your job will be to supervise.
In a few years, autonomous artificial-intelligence “agents" could be performing all sorts of tasks for us, and may replace entire white-collar job functions, such as generating sales leads or writing code.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less