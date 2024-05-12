Virtual workers are here to take your job—and give you a promotion

While he’s bullish on its potential, Levie, of Box, says that for now AI is limited to doing individual, discrete tasks. Companies have stored vast amounts of information on Box’s systems, so AI is used primarily as a way to make all that data useful. For example, AI can be used to flag clauses in contracts that might be risky, or transcribe all the video a company has stored, and then allow people to ask questions of that corpus of text.