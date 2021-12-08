Vivo announces new smartphone Y55s 5G with biggest battery ever

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Vivo Y55s 5G leaked last month when China Telecom added the phone to its database. Today the manufacturer made the phone official, revealing all the specifications and features. As per GSM Arena, the most impressive of the features is the 6,000mAh battery, which is the biggest ever in a Vivo smartphone.

The Vivo Y55s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At the front, there's a 6.58" LCD with Full HD resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP camera.

There are two cameras on the back - a 50MP f/1.8 main one and a 2MP f/2.4 second one for macro shots from up to 4 cm. There's no camera for portrait shots; the fancy AI software does all the job here. And the phone has OriginOS 1.0 on top of Android 11.

The massive battery comes with 18W fast-charging support through the USB-C on the bottom. The port has a 3.5 mm audio jack to keep it company.

