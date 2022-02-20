Vivo announces V23e for tomorrow, expected features and price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone, Vivo V23e, tomorrow in India. The Chinese smartphone maker had already launched the V23 series in January this year having two smartphones, Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23. The V23 Pro and V23 were launched in the premium category mainly with just V23 priced at ₹29,990 for the 8GB variant. Now, it seems that Vivo V23e would be among the mid-segment smartphones. Vivo V23e will be streamed at 12 noon via social media channels.

The images of the Vivo V23e say that the smartphone has a dew-drop display and slim design. It has triple camera set-up at back. A main camera, an ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor are on display in the image cutout. The Sunshine Gold colour variant is being displayed in the hands of its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli.

Vivo might pack the V23e with a MediaTek chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It is more likely to run on Android 11 along with the FunTouch OS by Vivo.

Its predecessor, Vivo V23 runs Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12 with a 4,200mAh battery. It was powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. For photography, the V23 has 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro lens. It too features dual selfie cameras of 50MP+98MP resolution.

Vivo V23e would likely to get a more powerful battery, may be around 5,000mAh. The lenses specifications are also likely to get a makeover in V23e.

In terms of pricing, Vivo would like to keep the V23e above ₹20,000 but below ₹25,000.

