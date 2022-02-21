Vivo brings V23e with 44MP selfie camera. Price and features here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivo has today launched Vivo V23e strengthening its V-series smartphone range in India. To highlight the feature, Vivo V23e comes with 44MP selfie camera. The Chinese smartphone maker has priced Vivo V23e at ₹25,990. Vivo V23e 5G comes in 8GB+128GB storage and 2.0 GB Extended RAM. It will be available in two colours, Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue available on vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores starting today.

Vivo V23e 5G is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. V23e 5G comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The smartphone comes with 4,050 mAh battery and 44W charger. It has a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Vivo V23e 5G is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. V23e 5G comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The smartphone comes with 4,050 mAh battery and 44W charger. It has a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Vivo V23e features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display. In optics, it gets a 44MP selfie camera. The Vivo V23e sports triple rear cameras having 50MP main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

