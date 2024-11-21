Vivo issues advisory on UV-cured tempered glass for curved screens
Vivo alerts users to the potential issues with UV-cured tempered glass screen protectors, especially when improperly installed. The company emphasizes that damages from such protectors will not be warrantied and advises visiting authorized centers for correct application of protective films.
Tech giant Vivo has notified users about potential risks associated with certain screen protectors, particularly UV-cured tempered glass models, which are often favoured for their full-edge coverage on curved displays. The company has cautioned that improper installation or the use of substandard materials could lead to significant performance and functionality issues (via HT Tech).