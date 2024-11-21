Tech giant Vivo has notified users about potential risks associated with certain screen protectors, particularly UV-cured tempered glass models, which are often favoured for their full-edge coverage on curved displays. The company has cautioned that improper installation or the use of substandard materials could lead to significant performance and functionality issues (via HT Tech).

In a statement, Vivo highlighted the “unique risks" posed by UV-cured protectors, especially when applied incorrectly. A common feature of these protectors is the use of UV glue as an adhesive. However, this glue has been linked to a range of problems that could compromise the performance and user experience of smartphones, particularly those with curved screens.

The brand identified five major risks that can arise when using UV-cured screen protectors:

Audio Interference: UV glue can block speaker openings, leading to distorted or muffled audio output.

Button Malfunctions: If the adhesive seeps into side buttons, it could result in sticking or malfunctioning.

Air Bubble Issues: Air bubbles formed during installation may allow glue to penetrate sensitive areas, such as the receiver or side buttons, causing further noise or operational problems.

SIM Tray and Water Resistance Complications: Glue infiltration in the SIM tray can make it difficult to insert or remove SIM cards and may damage the water-resistant seal.

Material and Aesthetic Damage: UV glue can harm certain materials, such as leather battery covers, causing them to bulge or peel. Additionally, it may affect the camera frame, leading to paint peeling or other cosmetic issues.

Vivo has clarified that any damage resulting from the improper installation of UV-cured screen protectors, particularly by unauthorised technicians, will not be covered under warranty. The company strongly advised users to visit authorised service centres for the application of original Vivo protective films, which are tailored to each specific model for optimal fit and protection.

For those opting to use UV-cured tempered glass protectors, Vivo urged extra caution during the installation process. To mitigate potential risks, users are encouraged to seal sensitive areas—such as the receiver, side buttons, and SIM card tray—using the protective films provided.

