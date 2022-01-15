Vivo has expanded its Y Series by launching a new budget segment smartphone called the Vivo Y21e in India. The smartphone features Snapdragon 680 mobile platform and a 5000mAh battery. Priced at ₹12,990 (MRP - 16990), Vivo Y21e offers 3GB+64GB storage and. It will be available in two colour options; Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow, across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y21e sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View display. Vivo Y21e gets a Snapdragon 680 chipset with 64GB ROM and FunTouch OS 12.

Vivo Y21e features a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology. The smartphone also comes with 18W fast charge along with reverse charging that will turn the smartphone into a power bank.

The device has a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera. It is also supported by a wide range of features, including Portrait mode and Super HDR. On the front, the device boasts an 8MP selfie camera with Face Beauty mode.

Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, "The vivo Y-Series is aimed towards millennials who have a penchant for immersive experiences and superior technology. To meet their requirements, we've introduced the vivo Y21e, featuring a large 5000 mAh battery and industry-leading Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform. Furthermore, the all-new Y21e provides users with a premium experience by offering best-in-class features. With this launch, we hope to establish a strong portfolio by offering customers a diverse range of smartphones in a variety of categories."

