Vivo launches a budget-segment smartphone Y21e with 5,000mAh battery

Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, "The vivo Y-Series is aimed towards millennials who have a penchant for immersive experiences and superior technology. To meet their requirements, we've introduced the vivo Y21e, featuring a large 5000 mAh battery and industry-leading Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform. Furthermore, the all-new Y21e provides users with a premium experience by offering best-in-class features. With this launch, we hope to establish a strong portfolio by offering customers a diverse range of smartphones in a variety of categories."