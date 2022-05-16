Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has today launched a new budget segment phone, Vivo Y01, with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers reverse charging and HD+ display. Priced at ₹8,999 the Vivo Y01 will be available in two colours; Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue on Vivo India e-Store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y01 comes with 6.51 inch HD+ Halo Full View display. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 with a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, the smartphone can support memory extension up to 1TB.

Vivo Y01 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1. The Y01 is equipped with Face Wake feature that helps to unlock the phone, the moment it is picked. Vivo Y01 sports a 8MP main camera and 5MP front camera.