Vivo launches budget segment phone Y01 with MediaTek chipset

Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has today launched a new budget segment phone, Vivo Y01, with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers reverse charging and HD+ display. Priced at ₹8,999 the Vivo Y01 will be available in two colours; Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue on Vivo India e-Store and across all partner retail stores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}