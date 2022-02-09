OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Vivo launches its first series T smartphone Vivo T1 5G with 120Hz display. Details here
Listen to this article

Vivo has today launched T1 5G, the first smartphone in series T in India designed to cater to the needs of aspirational young users. Vivo T1 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers 120Hz refresh Rate. 

Display

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58- inch FHD+ In-cell display having 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W charger. In addition, the smartphone also supports reverse charging.

Processor

Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core chipset, with an extended RAM of up to 4GB, 128GB ROM, and FunTouch OS 12.

Cameras

Vivo T1 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gets a 16MP selfie lens.

Price and Availability

Vivo T1 5G is available in two colours; Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy, and is selling on the company’s e-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores. Vivo T1 5G is priced at 15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), 16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and 19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout