Vivo launches its first series T smartphone Vivo T1 5G with 120Hz display. Details here

Vivo launches its first series T smartphone Vivo T1 5G with 120Hz display. Details here1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
- Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vivo has today launched T1 5G, the first smartphone in series T in India designed to cater to the needs of aspirational young users. Vivo T1 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers 120Hz refresh Rate.
Vivo has today launched T1 5G, the first smartphone in series T in India designed to cater to the needs of aspirational young users. Vivo T1 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers 120Hz refresh Rate.
Display
Display
Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58- inch FHD+ In-cell display having 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W charger. In addition, the smartphone also supports reverse charging.
Processor
Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core chipset, with an extended RAM of up to 4GB, 128GB ROM, and FunTouch OS 12.
Cameras
Vivo T1 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gets a 16MP selfie lens.
Price and Availability
Vivo T1 5G is available in two colours; Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy, and is selling on the company’s e-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores. Vivo T1 5G is priced at ₹15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and ₹19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB).
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!