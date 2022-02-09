Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vivo launches its first series T smartphone Vivo T1 5G with 120Hz display. Details here

Vivo launches its first series T smartphone Vivo T1 5G with 120Hz display. Details here

Vivo has launched T1 5G in India.
1 min read . 02:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset

Vivo has today launched T1 5G, the first smartphone in series T in India designed to cater to the needs of aspirational young users. Vivo T1 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers 120Hz refresh Rate. 

Display

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58- inch FHD+ In-cell display having 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W charger. In addition, the smartphone also supports reverse charging.

Processor

Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core chipset, with an extended RAM of up to 4GB, 128GB ROM, and FunTouch OS 12.

Cameras

Vivo T1 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gets a 16MP selfie lens.

Price and Availability

Vivo T1 5G is available in two colours; Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy, and is selling on the company’s e-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores. Vivo T1 5G is priced at 15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), 16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and 19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB).

