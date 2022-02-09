Vivo launches its first series T smartphone Vivo T1 5G with 120Hz display. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivo has today launched T1 5G, the first smartphone in series T in India designed to cater to the needs of aspirational young users. Vivo T1 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers 120Hz refresh Rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo has today launched T1 5G, the first smartphone in series T in India designed to cater to the needs of aspirational young users. Vivo T1 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers 120Hz refresh Rate.

Display Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58- inch FHD+ In-cell display having 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W charger. In addition, the smartphone also supports reverse charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor

Vivo T1 5G is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core chipset, with an extended RAM of up to 4GB, 128GB ROM, and FunTouch OS 12.

Cameras {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo T1 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gets a 16MP selfie lens.

Price and Availability {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Vivo T1 5G is available in two colours; Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy, and is selling on the company’s e-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores. Vivo T1 5G is priced at ₹15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and ₹19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}