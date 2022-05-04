Vivo has today expanded its series T portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes powered with Snapdragon 778G processor paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2. Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, is powered by Snapdragon 680, a powerful 6 nm octa-core chipset that clocks at up to 2.4GHz for powerful and efficient performance.

Both T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W brings Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.5.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with 64MP triple camera, complemented by 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP Macro camera along with 16MP front camera. Vivo T1 Pro 5G also supports 4K video recording. Vivo T1 44W packs a 50 MP primary, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera.

T1 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut with peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The device also comes with HDR10+ Certification and features SGS Eye Care Display for protection against blue light. The Vivo T1 44W has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut.

Both T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W feature an In-display fingerprint sensor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Both smartphones also offer extended RAM 2.0 that allows expansion of up to 4GB depending on the variant.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a large 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge technology. Vivo T1 44W on the other hand, features a 5,000mAh battery paired with 44W FlashCharge technology.

Price and Availability

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes in two colours; Turbo Black, Turbo Cyan and T1 44W in three colours; Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn. Vivo T1 Pro 5G starts at ₹23,999 for (6GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 for (8GB + 128 GB) while T1 44W will be available at ₹14,499 for (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (6GB + 128 GB) and ₹17,999 for (8GB + 128 GB) variant.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking from May 5 and will go on first sale starting May 7, whereas T1 44W will go on sale from May 8 on Flipkart, vivo e-store along with partner retail stores across India.