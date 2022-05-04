Vivo launches T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W. Features, price and sale

Vivo has today expanded its series T portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes powered with Snapdragon 778G processor paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2. Vivo T1 44W, on the other hand, is powered by Snapdragon 680, a powerful 6 nm octa-core chipset that clocks at up to 2.4GHz for powerful and efficient performance.

