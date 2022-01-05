Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo , has today launched a new smartphone under the camera-centric V-series, in India. Called the Vivo V23 series, it comprises of two new smartphones; Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. Touted as 5G smartphone, the smartphone boasts 50MP selfie camera. The back design refracts light to create dual tone effect. Among features, the triple rear camera phone also ships with 108MP main rear lens along with a macro and ultra-wide sensor. Vivo V23 series gets MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Vivo has launched the V23 series on Flipkart. The Vivo V23 Pro will be available for sale starting 13 January and the V23 starting January 19, 2022.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will be available in two colours, Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. V23 Pro and V23 come with a 6.56 inch and 6.44 inch AMOLED display.

V23 Pro is priced at ₹38,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at ₹29,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹34,990 (12GB+256GB).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.