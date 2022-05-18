Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo , has today expanded its X series in India with the launch of X80 series that includes two new phones; Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. The Vivo X80 series has been developed by associating with ZEISS, the German optics major. It also launched two new TWS; 2 ANC and 2E.

Vivo X80 series offers first ZEISS Gimbal portrait camera, 50MP IMX866 sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Vivo’s imaging chip V1+.

The X80 Pro has a four rear camera system with a 50MP ultra-sensing GNV camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP Gimbal portrait camera, an 8MP Periscope camera, along with a 32MP front camera.

Meanwhile, X80 features 50MP IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, a new 12MP wide-angle camera, coupled with a 32MP front camera.

The entire X80 series is equipped with the Vivo’s imaging chip i.e. vivo V1+ chip. Furthermore, the vivo V1+ chip enhances the X80 series visual experience in display and gaming, claims Vivo.

Vivo X80 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the X80 gets MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform. The X80 series is equipped with LPDDR5 and UFS3.1.

The entire series supports 80W FlashCharge, while the X80 Pro also supports 50W wireless FlashCharge with a 4,700mAh large battery, and the X80 has a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo also launched new TWS series; TWS ANC and TWS 2E. Vivo TWS 2 ANC comes with 40dB advanced noise cancellation and HD audio codec. Vivo TWS ANC and TWS 2E are equipped with 12.2mm drivers. Vivo TWS 2 ANC and 2E come with Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Assistant.

Price and Availability

Priced at ₹79,999 (12GB+256GB), X80 Pro will go on sale starting May 25. The X80 is priced at ₹54,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹59,999 (12GB+256GB) will go on sale beginning May 25. Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store and across all partner retail stores.

The X80 Pro comes in Cosmic Black colour whereas X80 is available in two colours; Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.

Additionally, TWS 2 ANC and TWS 2E are priced at ₹5,999 and ₹3,299 respectively and will be available starting May 25.