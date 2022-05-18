Vivo launches X80 Pro and X80 along with two new TWS earbuds. Price and other details

Priced at ₹79,999 (12GB+256GB), X80 Pro will go on sale starting May 25. The X80 is priced at ₹54,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹59,999 (12GB+256GB) will go on sale beginning May 25. Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store and across all partner retail stores.