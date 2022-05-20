Vivo has today expanded its Y series portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo Y75, featuring MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 44MP selfie camera, and a 50MP main lens. Priced at ₹20,999, the Vivo Y75 will be available in two colours; Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores starting May 20.

Vivo Y75 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone has a 4,050mAh battery with 44W charger. It comes with 128GB internal storage and the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Vivo Y75 is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor, and extended RAM of up to 4GB. The Y75 sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP super macro camera. On the front, the device has a 44MP selfie camera.