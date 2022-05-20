Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Vivo launches Y75 with 44MP selfie camera. Check features, price, availability

Vivo launches Y75 with 44MP selfie camera. Check features, price, availability

Vivo has launched the Y75 today in India.
1 min read . 02:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • Vivo Y75 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivo has today expanded its Y series portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo Y75, featuring MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 44MP selfie camera, and a 50MP main lens.  Priced at 20,999, the Vivo Y75 will be available in two colours; Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores starting May 20. 

Vivo has today expanded its Y series portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo Y75, featuring MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 44MP selfie camera, and a 50MP main lens.  Priced at 20,999, the Vivo Y75 will be available in two colours; Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores starting May 20. 

Vivo Y75 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone has a 4,050mAh battery with 44W charger. It comes with 128GB internal storage and the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Vivo Y75 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone has a 4,050mAh battery with 44W charger. It comes with 128GB internal storage and the latest FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Vivo Y75 is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor, and extended RAM of up to 4GB. The Y75 sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP super macro camera. On the front, the device has a 44MP selfie camera. 