Vivo launches Y75 with 44MP selfie camera. Check features, price, availability

Vivo has today expanded its Y series portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo Y75, featuring MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 44MP selfie camera, and a 50MP main lens. Priced at ₹20,999, the Vivo Y75 will be available in two colours; Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores starting May 20.

