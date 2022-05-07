OPEN APP
Vivo newly launched phone, Vivo T1 44W, first sale will begin tomorrow. It will be available on Flipkart. The Vivo T1 44W was launched May 4 along with Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Vivo T1 44W comes in three RAM combinations of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. It comes with expandable memory of up to 1TB.

Vivo T1 44W features 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It has triple rear cameras; 50MP+2MP+2MP. Vivo T1 44W gets a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery supported by the 44W charger inside the box. Vivo T1 44W comes with Snapdragon 680 processor.

Vivo T1 44W 4GB will be available at 14,499 on Flipkart while the 6GB model and 8GB variant will sell at 15,999 and 17,999 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G has gone on sale today on Flipkart. Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes in two colours; Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan and will be available at 23,999 for (6GB + 128 GB), 24,999 for (8GB + 128 GB).

Vivo T1 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and comes with a 6nm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset.  T1 Pro 5G also comes with a flagship level 8 Layer Liquid Cooling Technology that covers a heat dissipation area of 32,923 mm which drops the core CPU temperature by 12 °C, Vivo claims.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.  Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with 64MP triple rear camera complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera along with 16MP front camera. The 64MP main camera has an f/1.79 large aperture, while the 8MP camera comes with 117° FOV. Vivo T1 Pro 5G also supports 4K video recording.

