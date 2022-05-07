Vivo T1 44W goes on sale tomorrow, T1 Pro 5G sale is live. Details here

Vivo newly launched phone, Vivo T1 44W, first sale will begin tomorrow. It will be available on Flipkart. The Vivo T1 44W was launched May 4 along with Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Vivo T1 44W comes in three RAM combinations of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. It comes with expandable memory of up to 1TB.

