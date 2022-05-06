Vivo has today announced the sale availability of the newly launched Vivo T1 pro 5G. The smartphone will go on sale at Flipkart from 12 am tonight (7th May). Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes in two colours; Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan and will be available at ₹23,999 for (6GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 for (8GB + 128 GB).

T1 Pro 5G will be also available for purchase via vivo India e-store along with partner retail stores across India.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and comes with a 6nm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. T1 Pro 5G also comes with a flagship level 8 Layer Liquid Cooling Technology that covers a heat dissipation area of 32,923 mm which drops the core CPU temperature by 12 °C, Vivo claims.

Both T1 Pro 5G brings Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.5 for gaming. T1 Pro 5G also features a Z-axis linear motor and 4D Game Vibration for faster gaming actions.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with 64MP triple rear camera complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera along with 16MP front camera. The 64MP main camera has an f/1.79 large aperture, while the 8MP camera comes with 117° FOV. Vivo T1 Pro 5G also supports 4K video recording.