Vivo T1 Pro 5G to go on sale at midnight. Check price, features

Vivo has today announced the sale availability of the newly launched Vivo T1 pro 5G. The smartphone will go on sale at Flipkart from 12 am tonight (7th May). Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes in two colours; Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan and will be available at ₹23,999 for (6GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 for (8GB + 128 GB).

