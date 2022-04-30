Vivo is preparing to launch two new smartphones under its recently introduced T series. The new smartphones; T1 Pro and and T1 44W, will be launched on May 4 in India. The Vivo T1 Pro will come with 64MP camera. These will be launched via Flipkart at 12 noon. The new phones are the extension of the first phone launched under this series in February this year known as Vivo T1 5G.

Vivo’s upcoming phones; T1 Pro and T1 44W, look quite similar to the Vivo T1 5G. These phones are likely to use the Snapdragon processors. The Vivo T1 Pro may use Snapdragon 778G while the T1 44W could feature Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Vivo T1 Pro is likely to run on Android 12 based on FuntouchOS. The phone could get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will use a 64MP main lens and probably a 16MP selfie camera. The T1 44W may get similar features but with Snapdragon 680 processor.

Meanwhile, the already launched Vivo T1 5G came with a 6nm Snapdragon 695 chip. The smartphone offered 120Hz refresh Rate. Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58- inch FHD+ display, 5,000mAh battery along with 18W charger. Vivo T1 5G was launched with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gets a 16MP selfie lens.