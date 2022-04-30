Vivo T1 Pro to use 64MP camera, launches with T1 44W next week

Vivo is preparing to launch two new smartphones under its recently introduced T series. The new smartphones; T1 Pro and and T1 44W, will be launched on May 4 in India. The Vivo T1 Pro will come with 64MP camera. These will be launched via Flipkart at 12 noon. The new phones are the extension of the first phone launched under this series in February this year known as Vivo T1 5G.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}