Vivo has announced that it is officially reducing the prices of two of its popular mid-range offerings: Vivo T3 Ultra and Vivo T3 Pro. The price cut was announced on the backdrop of Poco launching its latest X7 series while Realme's 14 Pro lineup is set to make its debut.

Vivo price reduction in India: Vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra have received a ₹2,000 price cut on all their variant, making both the devices land in the sub ₹30,000 category.

After the discount, T3 Pro is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T3 Ultra is now starts at a price of ₹29,999 and goes all the way to 33,999 for the top end variant.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260). The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of rendering up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo claims the device has achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score exceeding 1.6 million. It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Ultra sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes Vivo's signature ‘Aura Ring Light’ for enhanced photography under low lighting conditions

Vivo T3 Pro specifications: Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The device boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, similar to the iQOO Z9s Pro. One of its standout features is Vivo's innovative wet touch technology, which allows users to operate the device even with a wet screen.

In terms of photography, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the front of the device is equipped with a 16MP camera.