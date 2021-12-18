Vivo to bring dual chipsets to Vivo Watch 2. See its expected features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Chinese technology company Vivo will have its product launch event on December 22, where it will debut its much-anticipated Vivo S12 smartphone and the company's latest smartwatch offering - Vivo Watch 2.

According to GSM Arena, the upcoming watch was shown in two live shots by Vivo's official Weibo account detailing its design.

According to GSM Arena, the upcoming watch was shown in two live shots by Vivo's official Weibo account detailing its design.

The outlet got confirmation that the wearable will also have a secondary co-processor to help extend battery life.

AS per GSM Arena, Watch 2 brings a round OLED display and will come in at least two colours with black and silver and 42mm and 46mm sizes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

