OPEN APP

Vivo V23 series in pictures: 108MP main camera, 50MP selfie lens and more

4 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 12:27 PM IST Edited By Livemint

Vivo has launched the V23 series on Flipkart ... more

Vivo launched V23 series in India
1/4Vivo launched V23 series in India
V23 Pro is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,990 (8GB+128GB), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,990 (8GB+128GB), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,990 (12GB+256GB). 
2/4V23 Pro is priced at 38,990 (8GB+128GB), 43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at 29,990 (8GB+128GB), 34,990 (12GB+256GB). 
The Vivo V23 Pro sports 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has dual selfie lenses of 50MP and an 8MP wide angle lens.
3/4The Vivo V23 Pro sports 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has dual selfie lenses of 50MP and an 8MP wide angle lens.
V23 has 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro lens. It too features dual selfie cameras of 50MP+98MP resolution.
4/4V23 has 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro lens. It too features dual selfie cameras of 50MP+98MP resolution.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout