Vivo V23 series in pictures: 108MP main camera, 50MP selfie lens and more 4 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 12:27 PM IST Edited By Livemint Vivo has launched the V23 series on Flipkart ... moreVivo has launched the V23 series on Flipkart The Vivo V23 Pro will be available for sale starting 13 January and the V23 starting January 19. 1/4Vivo launched V23 series in India 2/4V23 Pro is priced at ₹38,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at ₹29,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹34,990 (12GB+256GB). 3/4The Vivo V23 Pro sports 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has dual selfie lenses of 50MP and an 8MP wide angle lens. 4/4V23 has 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro lens. It too features dual selfie cameras of 50MP+98MP resolution.