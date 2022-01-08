Vivo V23 series in pictures: 108MP main camera, 50MP selfie lens and more 4 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 12:27 PM IST Edited By Livemint Vivo has launched the V23 series on Flipkart The Vivo V23 Pro will be available for sale starting 13 January and the V23 starting January 19. 1/4Vivo launched V23 series in India < 2/4V23 Pro is priced at ₹38,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at ₹29,990 (8GB+128GB), ₹34,990 (12GB+256GB). < 3/4The Vivo V23 Pro sports 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has dual selfie lenses of 50MP and an 8MP wide angle lens. < 4/4V23 has 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro lens. It too features dual selfie cameras of 50MP+98MP resolution. <