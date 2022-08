Vivo V25 Pro is now official in India. The smartphone was unveiled at an online event today. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and supports 5G network. Key highlight of the smartphone is the colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. It is offered in two colour options.

Vivo V25 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 35,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Another variant is equipped with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and is priced at Rs. 39,999.

Pure Black and Sailing Blue are the colour variants of the phone. The all-new smartphone can be purchased online via Flipkart and Vivo online store along with retail stores from August 25. The device can also be pre-booked with a discount of Rs. 3,500 using HDFC Bank credit/debit card. The offer will be valid on EMI purchases as well. Vivo is also giving an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000. Pre-booking will start at 3:00pm today.

Here is a comparison between two high ends smartphones- Oppo Reno 2 and Vivo V25 Pro.

Specifications Oppo Reno 2 Vivo V25 Pro Performance Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Display 6.5-inch 6.56-inch Storage 256GB 128GB Camera 48+8+13+2 MP 108+8+2 MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh RAM 8GB 8GB Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo) Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Camera features Auto flash, face detection, touch to focus Digital Zoom, auto flash, face detection, touch to focus Price Rs. 35,091 Rs. 35, 999

Vivo V25 Pro: Specifications

Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. The handset runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor, it packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the smartphone features 64MP primary camera (f/1.89 aperture) on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture). At the front, the handset has a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.