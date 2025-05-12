Vivo V50 Elite Edition launch on May 15: Specs, price and all details

Vivo is launching another V series smartphone in India under the V50 name. Reportedly, the new smartphone will be known as Vivo V50 Elite, and it is confirmed to debut on May 15, 2025. This new Vivo V50 series model could come with a different design, but could retain similar features to the previously launched Vivo V50 model. The Vivo V50 Elite edition has just started to make a wave in the smartphone industry, due to the hidden mystery by the brand, and is creating curiosity among buyers about what Vivo has planned for a new V series model. Therefore, know how the Vivo V50 Elite edition could be different from the Vivo V50 and V50e in India.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: What to expect The Vivo V50 Elite Edition launch has just been confirmed for May 15 in India by an X post. Not much about the smartphone has been revealed, but it will likely come with a different design, giving a new look to the V series models. On the other hand, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition may share similar features to the Vivo V50 model. Therefore, we may see the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 6.77-inch curved display, a 6000mAh battery and more.

Talking about the design, the Vivo V50 design was praised due to its sleek design and Starry Night sky rear panel with India’s first 3D-Star Technology. Therefore, Vivo may bring something more innovative with design, considering it's an Elite Edition model.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V50 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It comes with a dual camera setup with ZEISS integration that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone includes a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 90W fast charging support.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Pricing The Vivo V50 was launched with a starting price of Rs.34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Now, considering that the specs for the Vivo V50 Elite Edition may remain similar, the price may not be hiked significantly, but it can be slightly higher due to the name and the rumoured design changes.