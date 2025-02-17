Vivo V50 price and storage option revealed during India launch- All details

Vivo has finally launched its new generation V series smartphone, the Vivo V50 in India after weeks of teasing the smartphone’s design and specifications. The smartphone has been launched in the mid-range smartphone segment with some advanced camera capabilities over the Vivo V40. The new-generation model will compete with several smartphones in a similar price range, especially in the camera smartphone market due to Zeiss-engineered lenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alongside impressive camera features, the Vivo V50 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset that will offer powerful performance as well as support for on-device AI features. Therefore, if you have been planning to buy the Vivo V50 smartphone, then know what it has to offer and how much it costs in India.

Vivo V50 price and storage variants in India The Vivo V50 was launched with three storage options, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. The smartphones are priced at Rs.34999, Rs.36999, and Rs.40999 respectively. The pre-booking for Vivo V50 has started today and it will officially go live for sale on February 25, 2025. Vivo V50 has been introduced in three new colour variants as well that includes, Titanium Grey, Starry Night, and Rose Red.

Vivo V50 specs and features The Vivo V50 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone design profile is quite similar to its predecessor, however, Vivo has introduced new colours and minor refinements along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection. The Vivo V50 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone also offers AI-powered features such as Live Cutouts, AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, and much more.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP wide-angle ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes with several camera features such as ZEISS multifocal portrait which offers three different portrait modes, Wedding Portrait Studio, and others. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 90W wired fast charging support.