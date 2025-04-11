Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specs, features, and more compared

Vivo has launched another mid-ranger V series model in India, the Vivo V50e, which is grabbing much attention for its sleek design, camera upgrades, and massive battery. However, within the Rs.30000 segment, there are plenty of feature-filled smartphones that directly compete with the Vivo V50e. One such worthy competitor is the new Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which has been making waves in the mid-range smartphone market. Therefore, if you are looking for smartphones in a similar budget, then know how Vivo V50e compares to the Nothing Phone 3a Pro in terms of specifications and features.

Advertisement

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Design and display The Vivo V50e comes with a sleek design and weighs only 186 grams, considering it has a plastic build. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is bulkier due to the glass back and massive circular camera module. Despite having a plastic build, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection. On the other hand, the Phone 3a Pro is not as durable to water resistance as it has received an IP64 rating.

For display, the Vivo V50e features a 6.77 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

Advertisement

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Performance and battery For performance, the Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with similar 8GB RAM. The smartphone gets AI-powered features with the Essential Key such as automatic categorisation, voice note transcription, and reminder set-up. However, the V50e provides some more intuitive AI features, such as Circle to Search, AI note assist, AI transcription, AI expander, and much more.

For longer performance, the Vivo V50e is backed by a 5600mAh battery that supports a 90W fast charging. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 50W charging.

Advertisement

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Camera For photography, the Vivo V50e features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the Vivo V50e and Phone 3a Pro both come with a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Price The Vivo V50e comes at a starting price of Rs.28999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage.