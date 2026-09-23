Vivo V80 India launch date: 5 key features to know before you buy

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V80 in India on October 6 at 12 PM. The new V-series smartphone will replace the Vivo V70 and will focus on its cameras, video recording, battery endurance, and AI-powered features. Vivo has announced the date and some details ahead of the event.

The Vivo V80 will feature a ZEISS-sponsored camera system, a 7,200mAh battery pack and a 144Hz 1.5K OLED screen. It will also come with OriginOS 7 and include features targeted at those who create and share photos and videos.

Vivo V80 camera features The Vivo V80 will feature a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS main camera using the Sony LYTIA 700V sensor. It will be used in combination with a 50 MP ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with an IMX882 sensor developed by Sony. The telephoto camera has OIS, 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom.

The rear setup will be completed by a ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the phone will have a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera with autofocus and a 92-degree field of view. Vivo has provided these camera specs on its official product page.

4K cinematic video and AI camera tools Vivo is also focusing on video recording with support for 4K cinematic video and 4K recording at 60 fps. The company claims the phone will have over 30 AI-powered creative functions.

These include AI Diwali Portrait 2.0, Live Sticker Collage, Pet Pals, Snap Note and Security Shield. The Diwali feature is meant to add warmth to festive photos and features elements like rangoli and toran.

Vivo V80 size and design The Vivo V80 will have a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Vivo boasts of a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits, while the panel can reduce brightness to 1 nit for nighttime use. The 1.07 billion colours and 1.25mm bezels are also supported.

There will be a floating camera module with a one-piece cold-carved glass. It will be available in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black.

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Vivo V80 battery and charging The Vivo V80 will be powered by a 7,200 mAh battery, which is the largest battery capacity in the Vivo V series in India so far, the company claims. It will support up to 90W FlashCharge. In this regard, Vivo claims the device can charge to 50% capacity in about 30 minutes in fast-charging mode. The company says it can also provide up to 14 hours of navigation and 39.5 hours of local video playback in its lab tests.

Vivo V80 price and availability Vivo has yet to announce the price in India. The final price will be announced during the launch event on October 6. The phone is expected to be sold through Vivo's website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail channels.