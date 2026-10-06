Vivo V80 launched in India with Zeiss cameras, 7,200mAh battery: Check specs, price and sale date

Vivo has launched the V80 and S2 FE in India on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, expanding its smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season. The V80 is designed for those who want a smartphone with camera capabilities, while the S2 FE is designed for users who prefer a large battery and mid-range performance.

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The Vivo V80's price in India starts at ₹62,999 and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 7,200 mAh battery, and Zeiss-branded cameras. The S2 FE is priced at ₹38,999 and powered by a 10,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor and a 120 Hz AMOLED display. Vivo has already announced the October 6 launch date in India.

Vivo V80: Design and display Vivo V80 has a glass back, an aerospace aluminium frame and a large rear camera module. According to Vivo's official specifications, the phone measures 7.69 mm thick and weighs 203 grams. It is also dustproof (IP68) and waterproof (IP69).

It gets a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Vivo claims a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and 1.07 billion colours. The phone comes in the Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black colours.

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Vivo V80 cameras and performance The V80 features a triple camera system of a 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an 8 MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera. There's also a 50MP ZEISS autofocus selfie camera.

For video, Vivo says the phone supports 4K recording at 60fps and includes cinematic LUT options. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset powers the handset, while LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage provide memory and storage. It is based on Android 17 and OriginOS 7 OS.

The V80 features 7,200 mAh of battery with 90W fast charging support. According to Vivo, this is the largest battery in Vivo V-Series smartphones released in India to date, as of 6th October 2026.

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Vivo S2 FE: Display, camera and battery Vivo S2 FE is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset.

The phone features a 50 MP Sony IMX852 primary rear camera and a 2 MP secondary camera. A 32 MP camera handles selfies.

Its most notable feature is the 10,000 mAh battery that comes with 44 W charging. The mobile has OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

Vivo V80 and S2 FE price and sale date The Vivo V80 is priced at ₹62,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB variants cost ₹69,999 and ₹79,999, respectively.

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The Vivo S2 FE costs ₹38,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and ₹42,999 for the 8GB/128 GB variant. These prices are preliminary and are now included in the launch details.

The Vivo V80 will launch on October 13, and the Vivo S2 FE on October 20. Both smartphones will be available for purchase on Vivo's official website, on Flipkart, or at retail stores.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.