Vivo will be launching its first foldable phone among other products tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker is scheduled to unveil Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and probably the Vivo Pad tablet in its home market, China. These products will be among the premium and flagship range from Vivo. The foldable fever has caught the BBK-owned companies as Oppo became its first brand to bring Find N with foldable display.

Now, its sister-concern, Vivo, will be entering the foldable domain with the X-series on April 11. News reports also claim that OnePlus is itching to try its hands as well on a foldable phone.

Meanwhile, Vivo will be launching the X Fold in China tomorrow. Vivo X Fold is likely to see the AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and would be on the lines of Oppo Find N with actually three displays merged together, (one that is the upfront display, and two infused display supported by a hinge to form a large display area).

Being a premium flagship phone, Vivo X Fold is believed to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM with LPDDR5 and Android 12 and Vivo’s own FuntouchOS skin.

For photography, Vivo could pad the X Fold with a 50MP main lens which could be a Sony sensor supported by a 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP bokeh sensor. It could get a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo X Fold may get a 4,500mAh battery along with a 65W fast charger. Vivo is still shying to use the 120W or 150W fast charger being used or announced by its sibling brands like Oppo and Realme.

For the Vivo X Note, the Chinese brand may use the ‘Note’ concept of Samsung that ships with a Pen. Traditionally, Note series has large display sizes and therefore we expect a beyond 7 inch AMOLED display in Vivo X Note and with a Pen to use.

View Full Image Vivo Pad. (vivo.com.cn)

The Vivo Pad tablet, if reality, will be aiming at the hybrid and work-from-home users with Wi-Fi and calling features.

These products will be launched in China first and may find other countries such as India to explore Vivo’s foldable fever.

