Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note launch tomorrow. Check expected features

Vivo will be launching its first foldable phone among other products tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker is scheduled to unveil Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and probably the Vivo Pad tablet in its home market, China. These products will be among the premium and flagship range from Vivo. The foldable fever has caught the BBK-owned companies as Oppo became its first brand to bring Find N with foldable display.

