Vivo X200 Ultra camera features revealed ahead of April 21 launch- All details

Vivo is launching a high-end ultra model, the Vivo X200 Ultra, on April 21 in China. As the launch is just a few days away, the company has been teasing features, design, and specifications of the smartphone, creating hype among buyers. While confirmed to offer flagship performance, the Vivo X200 Ultra is grabbing much attention for its camera upgrades. Earlier, the company showcased the smartphone’s photography kit, and now Han Bo Xiao, Vivo's Product Manager, is revealing some crucial details about the X200 Ultra’s camera features, which is creating much excitement. Here’s what we know about the Vivo X200 Ultra camera so far.

Vivo X200 Ultra camera In a recent post by Vivo’s Product Manager, the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra will reportedly surpass iPhone 16 Pro Max in camera performance. It was revealed that the smartphone will come with a new ultrawide lens that will enable users to capture time-lapse videos in 4K resolution. The smartphone will also be able to analyse light and shadows when put in different scenery.

The smartphone was also revealed to feature a triple camera setup, which is engineered by Zeiss, as its other X200 series siblings. The camera will also include a new telephoto lens with some advanced zooming capabilities. Reportedly, the X200 Ultra will also come with a Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip, which are post and pre-processing imaging chips for a detailed camera. Output. The Vivo X200 Ultra will also come with a photography kit for professional photographers.

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: What to expect Alongside the camera, the company has also confirmed that the Vivo X200 Ultra will feature a 2K OLED Zeiss branded display that will come with Armour glass protection. The smartphone is 8.69mm in thickness, and it will be backed by a 6000mAh battery. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing a flagship experience. Now, to get a great look at the Vivo X200 Ultra, we will have to wait for the official launch on April 21 to confirm how the smartphone will compete with other flagships in the market.