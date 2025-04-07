Vivo X200 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which Ultra variant should you buy?

Vivo X200 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Vivo is launching an Ultra variant phone in China, the X200 Ultra, on April 21. As the previously launched X200 series model created much hype among smartphone buyers, people are now more excited about the ultra variant. But will it be as good as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model? In January, Samsung's new high-end model gained much popularity for its upgraded features, design, and camera. However, new competitors have now started to emerge, giving tough competition to the flagship. Therefore, to have a clear understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between expected specs of the Vivo X200 Ultra and the popular Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

Vivo X200 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display The Vivo X200 Ultra design was recently tipped, showcasing a similar design as its sibling, the X200 Pro, with flat edges, quad-curved display, and circular camera module. However, the X200 Ultra includes a new hardware button for which the functionality is yet to be confirmed. Additionally, the smartphone also has a new rear panel texture, which may set it apart from the other X series devices. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra retains its signature yet classy design with a glass and titanium build. It also comes with S-pen support, bringing swift usage.

For display, the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely feature a 6.82-inch BOE OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and improved brightness of up to 4500nits. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Vivo X200 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and battery The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Ultra could also come with the same chipset but with the addition of a RAM storage option, which could offer better performance efficiency. In terms of AI experiences, Galaxy AI offers a more smoother performance with personalised on-device features. Vivo also provides several AI tools similar to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W charging. While, the battery life is good, the charging time is quite daunting with this device. Whereas we expect the X200 Ultra to support a 6000mAh battery that may come with 90W charging support.

Vivo X200 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera The major attraction for both of these phones is the camera, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a proven performance and has won many hearts. The Vivo X200 Ultra is yet to make another wave. Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with a Samsung HP9 sensor.