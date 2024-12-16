Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Know which smartphone under ₹70,000 you should buy

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Know which smartphone is worth spending Rs.70000 if you want to buy a flagship smartphone.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: In search of a flagship smartphone with a powerful processor and advanced camera capabilities? Then we have found just the right options. Vivo and Oppo recently launched their flagship smartphone series in India with some eye-catching features. The Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are the standard flagship models from the brands which offer some high-end features at a very reasonable price. Therefore, buyers can enjoy high-end flagship performance at under Rs.70000. But, if you are confused between these two models, then we have curated a detailed comparison to help you pick the right smartphone.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Design and display The Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are quite similar when it comes to specifications and advanced features, however, they both come with a unique design, offering a premium look and feel. The Vivo X200 features a glass body with a metal ring on the camera module and an aluminium frame. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 also comes with a circular camera module and glass body, offering an eye-catching look. Both devices have received IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection.

In terms of the viewing experience, the Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch VM8 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz intelligent refresh rate and 4500nits peak brightness.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Camera For the camera, the Vivo X200 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 VCS sensor, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX882 sensor offering 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 comes with a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT 700 sensor, a 50MP JN5 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor offering 3x optical zoom. Both devices offer a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Performance and battery The Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8, both are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. Therefore, in terms of power performance and multitasking, both devices will offer a flagship experience. In terms of software, X200 runs on Funtouch OS 15 and Find X8 runs on ColorOS 15, both based on the Android 15 model.

Lastly, for uninterrupted performance, the Vivo X200 is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that comes with 90W FlashCharge support. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 5630mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Price The Vivo X200 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 65999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. And the Oppo Find X8 was launched at a starting price of ₹69999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option.