Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: These flagships are similar in more ways than one
Here’s a quick comparison of the Oppo Find X8 and the upcoming Vivo X200, drawing on the specifications and features of the Vivo X200’s Chinese model.
Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro are the latest range of camera-centric smartphones from the company. Both the devices bring Zeiss optics as a standout feature. However, the base model, the Vivo X200, is expected to appeal to the majority of buyers considering its pricing is expected to be much less than the flagship, the X200 Pro. That said, the X200 faces stiff competition from its sister company Oppo’s Find X8, which shares several similarities, including the chipset, camera setup, and more. That said, while the Oppo Find X8 is already available in India, the Vivo X200 is scheduled to launch on 12 December. Based on what we know so far, here’s a detailed comparison of both devices.