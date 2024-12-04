Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: These flagships are similar in more ways than one

Here’s a quick comparison of the Oppo Find X8 and the upcoming Vivo X200, drawing on the specifications and features of the Vivo X200’s Chinese model.

Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro are the latest range of camera-centric smartphones from the company. Both the devices bring Zeiss optics as a standout feature. However, the base model, the Vivo X200, is expected to appeal to the majority of buyers considering its pricing is expected to be much less than the flagship, the X200 Pro. That said, the X200 faces stiff competition from its sister company Oppo’s Find X8, which shares several similarities, including the chipset, camera setup, and more. That said, while the Oppo Find X8 is already available in India, the Vivo X200 is scheduled to launch on 12 December. Based on what we know so far, here’s a detailed comparison of both devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo X200 Vs Oppo Find X8: Camera Vivo X200 gets a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup comprising a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, the device features a 32 MP selfie camera capable of recording in 4K at up to 60 FPS. In contrast, the Oppo Find X8 comes with a Hasselblad-tuned 50 MP triple camera setup, including a 50 MP wide camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter. The front houses a 32 MP selfie camera, similar to the Vivo X200. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: These Google Pixel phones can now tell you if your phone is overheating by measuring the exact temperature

Vivo X200 Vs Oppo Find X8: Performance As mentioned earlier, both devices share several similarities, and the processor is one of them. The Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, a flagship 3 nm chipset. The Vivo X200 offers multiple RAM and storage options, with configurations of up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage in global markets. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 supports up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage in India. It remains to be seen if the Vivo X200 will launch the 1 TB variant in India.

Vivo X200 Vs Oppo Find X8: Display, Build And Battery Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness, offering 460 pixels per inch (PPI). The Oppo Find X8, meanwhile, sports a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with the same refresh rate and brightness levels, also delivering 460 PPI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both devices are constructed from aluminium and glass, offering IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. They also support dual-SIM functionality.

The Vivo X200 is powered with a 5800 mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging. The Oppo Find X8, in comparison, features a slightly smaller 5630 mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.