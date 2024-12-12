Vivo X200 vs Vivo 100: Is it worth upgrading to a new generation smartphone?

Vivo X200 vs Vivo 100: Know what new has Vivo announced with the new generation X series smartphone.

The Vivo X200 series made its official debut in the Indian market with two major models, the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The X-series devices by Vivo have already stayed in the limelight for powerful performance and camera capabilities. Now, the new generation of smartphones has come up with some note-worthy upgrades which may attract buyers. But, it is better than last year's Vivo X100 series? To gain understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the base variant, Vivo X200 and Vivo X100 to know how the company has brought changes and improvements to the devices.

Vivo X200 vs Vivo 100: Design and display In terms of design, the Vivo X200 and Vivo 100 look quite similar as both are made up of glass and feature a massive circular-shaped camera module housing three sensors. However, Vivo X200 is lighter and smaller compared to the Vivo X100. Additionally, the new generation is very comfortable to hold with a smaller size and looks studier.

For display and viewing experience, the Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Vivo X100 comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

Vivo X200 vs Vivo 100: Performance and battery In terms of performance, the Vivo X200 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset built with a 4nm process and paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. The new gen chip offers faster and improved performance and it also provides on-device AI capabilities.

For lasting performance, the Vivo X200 is backed by a 5800 mAh battery, whereas, the Vivo X100 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Therefore, a new generation is more power efficient. Both devices support the new Android 15 version.

Vivo X200 vs Vivo 100: Camera The Vivo X200 features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP IMX882 Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 70mm focal length. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Vivo X100 comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX920 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with a 70mm focal length.

Vivo X200 vs Vivo 100: Price The Vivo X200 comes at a starting price of Rs.Rs. 65999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. Whereas, the Vivo X100 was launched at a price of Rs. 63999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB variant.