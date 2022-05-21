Vivo X80 Pro and the consequences of luxury segment

Vivo X80 Pro could be its pilot in the luxury segment but becoming over ambitious here may disrupt its actual plan to cater to the mid-segment and premium buyers. And I will be pleased to meet or know about those who want a Vivo phone priced at ₹79,999 or unless gifted by some. The ZEISS association, we all know, isn’t new to the Indian smartphone industry. Erstwhile Nokia phones were famous for its ZEISS lenses but that too did not work for it in the long run. Vivo X80 Pro may be a good phone but the brand vale and perception in the luxury segment play crucial role while investing. And simply, you cannot ignore iPhone 13 that costs similar to Vivo X80 Pro!