Vivo newly launched X80 series has gone on sale today. The Vivo X80 series comprises two new phones; Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. Along with these two phones, Vivo two- TWS; ANC 2 and 2e, sale is also live starting today.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a four rear camera system with a 50MP ultra-sensing GNV camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP Gimbal portrait camera, an 8MP Periscope camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The series has a separate V1+ chip for photography and video enhancements.

Meanwhile, X80 features 50MP IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, a new 12MP wide-angle camera, coupled with a 32MP front camera.

Both smartphones are paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1. Vivo X80 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while X80 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform.

The entire series supports 80W FlashCharge, while the X80 Pro also supports 50W wireless FlashCharge with a 4,700mAh large battery, and the X80 has a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC comes with 40dB advanced noise cancellation and an Immersive DEEP-HD Audio that uses high bandwidth and HD audio codec to help users enjoy the world in peace, regardless of the loud surroundings. vivo TWS 2 ANC and TWS 2e are equipped with 12.2mm Super Strong Bass and through vivo Golden Ears Acoustics Lab, they offer great sound to impress both ears and heart.

Vivo X80 Pro has been priced at ₹79,999 (12GB+256GB), will be available in Cosmic Black whereas X80 will be available in two color options; Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. X80 will be available at ₹54,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹59,999 (12GB+256GB). Additionally, TWS 2 ANC and TWS 2e are priced at ₹5,999 and ₹3,299 respectively.

Both Vivo X80 series and TWS 2 series will be available starting today, across Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store and across all partner retail stores.